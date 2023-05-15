The upcoming GTA 6 leaks are becoming more frequent and interesting. Now a recent leak has revealed that the upcoming GTA 6 will include water-based activities such as surfing. According to a report by the Dexerto Gaming website, a leaker named Aleix Venturas revealed on Twitter that Rockstar Games plans to improve the water physics in Grand Theft Auto 6. Also, it will introduce several water-based activities. However, the leaker now has deleted his Twitter profile.

The company itself has not revealed any information regarding this. However, many players are convinced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will almost certainly feature Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, Florida, known for its beaches and water activities.

GTA 6 will Introduce Several Water-Based Activities Including Surfing

Grand Theft Auto 5 also has impressive water features and an underwater world. However, there are only two water-based sports activities: swimming and jet ski races. But the upcoming GTA 6 will also include surfing.

The leaker has said that the current multiplayer game’s massive commercial success has prompted Rockstar Games to incorporate new technologies in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, a previous leak revealed that the gaming studio may use the new RAGE 9 engine in the upcoming game, which can generate realistic water waves and collision effects.

Just recently, a leak has also revealed that GTA 6 will most likely be unplayable for millions of gamers. Because, the game will probably only be available on next-gen consoles such as PC, Xbox Series, and PS5. So, we’ll have to wait a while before we can get our hands on the Grand Theft Auto 6.

