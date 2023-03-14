Advertisement

Last month, Mortal Kombat 12 was accidentally announced ahead of schedule. Since then, the fans are more desperate than ever for information about what’s next for the series. The players are more curious about who will and won’t be in the game. Let’s first talk about the character who will not be in Mortal Kombat 12 Now, the Mortal Kombat 12 Boss has confirmed that players will not see Ellie in Mortal Kombat 12 or any future game.

Mortal Kombat 12 Boss Confirms One Character We Won’t See

Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon doesn’t want to see fatalities performed on the character. This is because Ellie is a teenager in the first Last of Us game, but in the sequel, she’s actually 19, which opens the door for her being in a game like Mortal Kombat 12.

However, there are a few characters you can always count on, like Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Like Mortal Kombat 11, a variety of fan-favourite characters will no longer be available. And this is just speculation about which Mortal Kombat characters will be returning. There will also be guest characters which are even harder to predict.

Anyhow, we will get more details about the upcoming game in the near future. Till then do tell us in the comment section below what you think about this character. Do you want to see Ellie in the game?

