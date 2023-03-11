Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 of the popular battle royale game launched after server maintenance. It introduced the futuristic Mega City point of interest for players to explore. The latest addition to the Fortnite map has a bright neon aesthetic and a network of colorful grind rails to traverse while fending off competitors trying to take you down.

What’s New in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2: Mega

Fortnite new season adds new weapons, vehicles and skins, including Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger. As for the rewards in the main battle pass, the first two pages are dedicated to the first unlockable skin, Renzo the Destroyer, who is referred to as “The galaxy’s premier doomfluencer.” Renzo is a robot sporting a sleek suit and a purple, ethereal mohawk. Next up is Imani, a musician rocking blue and pink glasses. She also has a more anime style to her appearance.

Another skin is Thunder, a cool lizard sporting a fresh jacket and chain. His color variant gives him the same design as a Koi fish, with a sushi chef hat. Mystica, an ethereal space warrior, is the next skin. Mythic features green and purple armor, inspired by a samurai look. Following that is Stray, who appears to be some sort of variant of Drift, with a similar costume design and mask. Highwire follows him, a chaotic looking girl dressed in all black with bunny ears. Her variant gives her a wolf mask and the added fur to match. The final skin in the main battle pass is River Empress Mizuki.

Players who will spend $8 will get access to a slew of new character skins, including Jaeger, the protagonist of Attack on Titan. Fortnite is free to play and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Android.

