Moto Razr 2022 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, is wrapping up to launch two new smartphones next month. We had been getting leaks and updates regarding Moto Edge X30 Pro & Moto Razr 2022 for many months. The handsets are all set to launch on August 2. Recently, the company posted an image on Weibo to tease Razr 2022. The teaser picture reveals a big rectangular screen of the phone.

Moto Razr 2022 Will Boast A Big Secondary Screen

The image posted on Weibo not only hints at a larger screen but also shows the camera setup that now brings two shooters, placed horizontally, with the LED flash right next to them. Let’s have a look at the teaser photo.

The smartphone also surfaced on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM. With the configuration, the handset managed to score 1,251 points in the single-core and 4,076 points in the multi-core test. If the smartphone succeeds to perform similarly in the real world, it is going to be really great.

Expected Moto Razr 2022 Specs Motorola Razr 2022 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch primary display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be Motorola’s next foldable phone which is also said to have a 3-inch outer screen like its predecessor. In addition to all this, the handset will boast a 50MP main camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. It is also tipped to feature a 32MP selfie camera on the primary screen. The smartphone is expected to come with a flagship processor. The previous Moto Razr came with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. However, Moto Razr 2022 is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will not only be the first foldable with the new Qualcomm platform but also the first actual flagship in Motorola’s smart portfolio. Motorola is also expected to improve the battery and camera performance of the smartphone as well. There had been no official words regarding the specs yet. Only a few days are left in its launch, so let’s see what Motorola offers to its upcoming flagship phones. Till then, stay tuned for more updates. Also Read: Motorola Razr 2022 Design Showcased