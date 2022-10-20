Recently, the smartphone manufacturer Motorola introduced the 2022 Razr in China. The strong smartphone has not yet reached the worldwide market, but rumor is that it may soon become global. Motorola may have lost this year’s battle to Samsung in the foldable smartphone category by limiting the availability of the new Razr, but it appears the company has plans to double down on foldable in 2023.

According to Evan Blass, Motorola intends to release two Razr smartphones in 2023. The source said that one of the two phones has the codename Juno and the other has the codename, Venus. Maven was the codename for the modern Razr 2022.

Motorola May Launch Two Foldable Smartphones in 2023

It is unknown whether the rumored Razrs will be clamshells or whether Motorola is finally prepared to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold with a traditional folding phone.

Although Blass has a proven track record, it is too early to predict Motorola’s future plans. The corporation might be doing internal testing on these undisclosed Razr devices, or there could be two distinct Razrs – one for worldwide markets and the other for China alone.

In any event, it will be intriguing to see Motorola’s course of action. We have learned that the business is also considering a rollable smartphone. Consequently, it appears that the corporation is broadening its perspective on smartphone form factors. Let’s wait and see what happens!

