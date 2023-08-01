Motorola Moto G14 Debuts With FHD+ Display & 5000mAh Battery

Motorola launched Moto G13 earlier this year with an HD+ display. However, let me tell you that it was not ideal at all as the G53 models also had a sub-1080p displays. It clearly means that you need to buy Motorola G73 if you wanted FHD+ resolution. Finally! You can meet the first phone in the Gx4 series, which was just unveiled in India recently with a 6.5” FHD+ display (20:9). Itis no doubt a pretty major upgrade.

Motorola Moto G14 Specs, Features & Price

The Motorola Moto G14 is built around an FHD+ display. It is a good quality IPS LCD to boot rather than the fact that it only runs at 60Hz. The point worth mentioning here is that the rest of the phone hasn’t changed much. The G14 comes with a Unisoc T616, a 12nm chipset with 2x Cortex-A75 at 2.0GHz and 6x A55 at 1.8GHz, together with a Mali-G57 MP1. It isn’t that distinct from the Helio G85, another 12nm chip with the same CPU cores at the same clock speeds. However, the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is different.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It guarantees up to 94 hours of music playback or up to 16 hours of video. In addition to that, it is recharged at up to 15W. Besides the USB-C port, the smartphone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with FM radio support. On the other hand, you can use the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos to listen to whatever you want. The handset comes with a triple card slot. It can hold two SIMs and one microSD (up to 1TB). The phone will run Android 13 out of the box. Let me tell you that there is only one configuration – 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera setup is exactly the same with a single camera on the back together with a depth sensor. In addition, there is a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor (0.64µm native pixels, 1.28µm after binning). There is also an 8MP selfie snapper on the front (1.12µm), both it and the rear camera can record 1080p video at 30fps. The Motorola Phone is IP52 dust and water resistance and boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Its color options include Sky Blue, teel Gray, Pale Lilac, and Butter Cream Vegan Leather.

The Motorola Moto G14 Price is set to be ₹10,000 in India. It is available for pre-order now. You can find it on Flipkart on August 8. You can get a ₹750 discount with an ICICI credit card as well.

