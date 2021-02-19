MWC SHANGHAI 2021 LAUNCHES DEDICATED VIRTUAL PORTAL BRINGING TOGETHER AN IN-PERSON AND ONLINE AUDIENCE

GSMA has announced that MWC Shanghai 2021 will be the first large-scale hybrid event of its kind, ensuring that people worldwide can enjoy one of the most anticipated events in months, in-person or virtually. With the launch of My MWCS Online, a dedicated virtual portal that enables visitors and exhibitors to experience the event online, MWC Shanghai 2021 will set the new standard for international events this year while still showcasing Asia’s dynamic mobile industry. With keynote speakers from the GSMA, AMPT, AsiaInfo, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Lenovo, Huawei, Nokia, Nreal, Verizon and ZTE, combined with a host of other thought leaders, MWCS is not to be missed.

Extending the in-person experience

From 23-25th February, Shanghai New International Expo Centre and Kerry Hotel Pudong will host as many as twenty thousand executives excited to see what the mobile industry has to offer. They will be joined by thousands more who will log onto My MWCS Online from over a hundred countries to join in the excitement.

By logging onto My MWCS Online, all pass holders will be able to explore virtual exhibitions and network with global decision-makers via video, before, during and after the show. Keynote speeches, conference sessions, partner programmes and summits will be live-streamed and available on-demand, catering to viewers from across every time zone. The portal also enables attendees to directly interact with each other as well as exhibitors in real-time.

The Partner Programmes along with event partners range from Huawei to Samsung, ZTE and to 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). During these bespoke sessions, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to engage with industry leaders as they share insights, product announcements, service demonstrations and case studies, all in customer-focused presentations and workshops.

“The mobile industry continues to play a crucial role in keeping businesspeople connected during the pandemic. We’re now taking this to the next level for MWC Shanghai 2021 with the launch of My MWCS Online,” said CEO, GSMA Ltd., John Hoffman. “The virtual portal is already live, and we’re making sure that registered attendees stay ahead of the game by adding next-generation connectivity to Asia’s leading mobile industry event. My MWCS Online brings MWC Shanghai to you wherever you are in the world.”

Additionally, following the inaugural Digital Leaders Forum’s success in 2019, the 2021 edition will engage top digital leaders virtually and in-person to discuss new ways of doing business while acting ethically in the digital era. The event will enable participants to share best practices to increase efficiencies, improve business resilience, and contribute to a better future.

The 5G Future

One of the ways the hybrid event will come to life is through the new 5G Innovation Zone. 5GIN ensures start-ups and entrepreneurs are given a forum to connect with the industry and become the future disruptors and innovators. The Innovation zone includes 80 exhibitors and promises immersive 5G experiences leveraging China Telecom’s 5G, Cloud XR and Digital Twin technologies. The zone also includes examples of how the technology is already serving society, providing in-person and virtual guests with the opportunity to explore the most cutting-edge 5G thinking and technology.

The importance of MWC Shanghai 2021 is further underlined by the strength of its exhibitor line up. This year, we welcome over 200 exhibitors and sponsors, such as, Huawei, Intel, Ookla, Qualcomm, Nokia, Samsung, BASF, Giesecke+Devrient, Nordic Semiconductor, Thales, TUV, Seagate, STMicroelectronics, ams AG, BICS, Brussels Invest & Export and ZTE, each adding momentum to an event that is already shaping up to be a game-changing experience for everyone involved.

The GSMA will also launch its latest thought leadership reports; the Mobile Economy China Report 2021, 5G Use Cases in China Report 2021 (in collaboration with CAICT), and AI in Networks case studies. These reports highlight remarkable achievements over the last year and provide an outlook for 2021 and beyond.

The digital innovations surrounding MWC Shanghai 2021 are set to match the technological developments featured during the conference. Registration for this pioneering hybrid event is now open. For information about how to attend and pass types, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/register/.

Companies interested is find out more about the Digital Promotion tools should get in touch with [email protected].

To host a partner event visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/partner-programmes/become-a-partner/.