Nayatel entered Pakistani market when PTCL was not providing up to the mark services and people were quite not happy. During that time, the new entrant, Nayatel not only provided better services but relatively less prices when compared to the quality of services provided by the operator. However, it seems that now its time to shift back to PTCL since the Nayatel Internet Package Price increased once again. It should be noted here that this is not the first time in the last few months that company increased its prices, infact, we had to come across this price hike several time in the last few months.

Regarding the price hike, Nayatel emailed its customers and notified the price increase on its services. It also revealed that new tariff will take effect from March 1, 2023.

Sadly, the 15 MBPs Bundel now costs Rs. 2,150 per month. This is just one example, as prices of all the bundles have increased. Thankfully, the the price of smart TV connection has remained same over the last many months.

The is the email from Nayatel that was received by the customers:

“Providing top-quality services at competitive prices is our tradition. In the last few months, however, prices of internet bandwidth linked with $, rents, electricity, fuel, etc. and all other expenses have drastically increased. We are therefore constrained to pass a minimum possible increase to our customers.”

Package Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) 15Mbps 2,050 2,150

Though it seems that its not a big jump, but when compared to the hike made for sveral times in last few months, it actually matters.

It should also be mentioned here that PTCL has improved its services alot and people who have opted for PTCL internet after fiber optic service are very happy. Even the prices when compared to Nayatel are nominal.

Keeping in view the competition with PTCL and other entrants to the internet service providers including Stormfiber and Transworld, its high time Nayatel should plan its footsteps regarding price hikes tactfully, as it might lead to loosing subscribers and users.

