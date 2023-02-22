NayaTel vs Transworld – Which one is Better?

Advertisement

Internet penetration in Pakistan has reached uncharted levels. The Internet is the backbone of connectivity. In this digital age, there is a very high demand for it in all corners of the world. Internet service providers (ISPs) play a crucial role in connecting people to the internet, which has undoubtedly become an essential aspect of contemporary life. NayaTel and Transworld are two of the very famous ISPs working in different cities of Pakistan. Both of these ISPs are comparatively new compared to PTCL but offer splendid internet service. Therefore, choosing the best one for you can be a tricky choice. However, don’t worry as we are going to share detailed information regarding both ISPs so you get a better idea of which one to choose.

What attributes to consider while choosing the best ISP?

Internet service providers offer the infrastructure that enables customers to connect to the internet. They supply the hardware, including modems and routers, and make the connections required to connect consumers to the internet. ISPs are responsible for delivering internet connections that are both quick and reliable. They invest in the necessary infrastructure to guarantee that consumers can access the internet at fast speeds and with few disruptions. There are various aspects to consider while selecting the best internet service provider (ISP). Here are some important things to keep in mind:

Connection type:

There are several forms of Internet connections, including DSL, cable, fiber optic, and satellite. Each connection type has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it’s crucial to know what’s available in your region and which connection type will best suit your needs.

Download and upload speed:

Your Internet connection speed might affect your entire experience. Evaluate how you want to use the internet, and select a plan with speeds that correspond to your needs.

Data caps:

Several ISPs have data limitations that limit the amount of monthly data used. If you anticipate using a substantial amount of data, you may choose to select an ISP offering unlimited data plans.

Cost:

The cost of an internet package is an essential factor. Evaluate the pricing and plans of several ISPs and select the one that best matches your budget.

Reliability:

Assess the ISP’s dependability by examining their uptime guarantee and client testimonials.

Customer service:

In the event that you face problems with your internet connection, you must have access to reliable customer service. Choose ISPs with excellent customer care and read customer service reviews.

Now, we will start with Nayatel.

NayaTel:

Internet service provider Nayatel has built a reputation for itself in recent years. It has proved to be one of the most reliable and efficient ISPs. This service comprises fiber-to-the-house (FTTH) networks that have made Islamabad one of the most optically linked and connected cities in the world. They also provide great customer service. Our ISP’s crew consists of highly qualified and talented individuals. From its start as an ISP, they have strived for constant improvement. In addition, they have demonstrated that they are one of the greatest Internet service providers in Islamabad. Nayatel offers a variety of Internet Bundles.

NayaTel Unlimited Packages (For Home Usage):

Packages Bandwidth Price (Rupees) Resources Unlimited 10 10 Mbps 1,675/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 15 15 Mbps 2,050/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 20 20 Mbps 2,475/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 25 25 Mbps 2,950/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 30 30 Mbps 3,450/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 50 50 Mpbs 5,250/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 70 70 Mbps 7,650/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 100 100 Mpbs 10,499/month Unlimited Internet

NayaTel Corporate Packages (For Offices):

Packages Bandwidth Price (Rupees) Resources Connect 1024 30 M 30 Mbps 10,700/month 1024 GBs of data Connect 1430 35 M 35 Mbps 14,900/month 1430 GBs of data Connect 2048 35 M 35 Mbps 21,400/month 2048 GBs of data Connect 2560 40 M 40 Mbps 26,900/month 2560 GBs of data Connect 3072 40 M 40 Mbps 33,600/month 3072 GBs of data Connect 3580 45 M 45 Mbps 37,000/month 3580 GBs of data

Internet Hardware and Installation charges: Rs. 15,000/-

Transworld:

Transworld is also a strong contender for fiber connections. It provides consistent speeds, excellent connection, and quick installation. As for gaming, most data centers throughout the world offer low latency. This is not a characteristic of wireless or non-fiber connections. Transworld Home offers internet and television services with speeds of up to 100 Mbps and 100+ HD channels across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, positioning itself as a premier provider of entertainment experiences.

This ISP’s affiliation with an international Tier-1 Operator is its most noteworthy attribute. There is currently no other Internet service providers with Tier-1 network except Transworld. It provides several Internet bundles with astounding speeds.

Packages Bandwidth Price (Rupees) Resources 20 Mbps Package 20 Mbps 2,199/month Unlimited Internet 30 Mbps Package 30 Mbps 2,050/month Unlimited Internet 50 Mbps Package 50 Mbps 3,299/month Unlimited Internet 60 Mbps Package 60 Mbps 3,899/month Unlimited Internet 75 Mbps Package 75 Mbps 4,999/month Unlimited Internet 100 Mbps Package 100 Mpbs 7,299/month Unlimited Internet

Internet Hardware and Installation charges: Rs. 14,500/-

NayaTel vs Transworld: Which one is best?

NayaTel has positioned itself as a diverse ISP by offering different kinds of internet bundles (home & corporate). Furthermore, it has a huge presence in the country and has been operating for a long time now. The user reviews regarding NayaTel and its customer services are pretty good. The internet speed and latency are also stable with very few disruptions. In addition to that, it offers users a number of internet bundles to choose from. The company also offers an installment plan for paying installation charges. On top of it, Nayatel is offering a PKR 8,000/- discount on the full payment of installment charges.

On the other hand, Transworld as an ISP is new compared to NayaTel. However, it is the only ISP with an international Tier 1 operation. As per feedback from a few users, the ISP offers staggering internet speeds with low latency. The customer support is also pretty impressive and every complaint lodged by a user is given top priority. The ISP doesn’t offer a wide range of internet bundles compared to NayaTel, however, there are certain high bandwidth bundles that are less costly on Transworld. Unlike NayaTel, the coverage of Transworld is limited, even in cities in which it’s available.

Overall, we would recommend NayaTel to our viewers because of more user feedback, reliability, coverage, and bundle options. Still, if you contradict our verdict, you can share yours in the comment section!

