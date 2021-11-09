Netflix Came Up With New Feature For Kids: ‘Kids Clip’

Netflix is a paid television over-the-top media provider and original content creation firm based in Los Angeles, California. It provides membership-based video on demand from a collection of films and television programs, 40% of which is unique Netflix material created in-house.

Netflix is launching a TikTok-like option intended for children as part of its latest effort to lure younger audiences to its platform and assist them in discovering programs.

The ‘Kids Clips’ feature, which will be available on Netflix’s iOS app, will display short films from the company’s current collection of children’s programs and movies. Netflix intends to upload a fresh video every day based on its current and planned releases.

The video-streaming behemoth is testing new features that will introduce subscribers to additional movies in its collection. The move is also an attempt to target the type of people who would ordinarily watch TikTok or short YouTube videos.

The initiative, which Netflix described as a test, expands on an existing feature titled “Fast Laughs,” which features humor video. It was released early this year. Netflix has also introduced ratings of its most famous titles, providing viewers with another method to discover shows they may enjoy.

The kids’ stream will look similar to Fast Laughs, except the videos will be watched horizontally rather than vertically and will take up the full screen. Children will be limited to seeing 10 to 20 clips at a time.The function will be available starting this week in the United States and Latin American nations, as well as regions such as Canada, Australia, and Ireland. Netflix acknowledged the debut of the new function after iOS programmer Steve Moser spotted it in buried code and shared it with Bloomberg News.

This new feature by Netflix surely going to increase its subscription rate because this feature will not only attract kids but also their parents.

