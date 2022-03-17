Netflix is charging the account sharing without subscription

Netflix is a subscription based movie and show streaming service that allows subscribers to avail its service only when paid. People get attracted towards Netflix because of the streaming of wide range of movies in different languages without commercials on internet connection. Customers’ preference is also because of the privilege that the movies and shows can be downloaded to iOS, Android or Windows 10 devices and one can watch later without internet. But recently Netflix carried out research and realized that almost 15% of Netflix streamers are actually those people who borrow friend’s Netflix passwords. The company has finally decided to charge extra those subscribers who carry on account sharing with the borrowers.

As Netflix has already increased its subscription fee, this news of extra charges has stuck the users with great surprise because the users share their passwords with their friends and distant family members. The company has never to such a serious action against the account sharing but this time it has taken these actions to minimize the sharing of accounts outside a single household. It is expected that free rides would surely decrease after this decision.

Netflix is charging the account sharing with Borrowers

Netflix is working on a few features in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica to restrict the password sharing issue. One feature is that when the user adds an extra member, this allows him to add two or more additional accounts to the main Netflix account which reduces the monthly money charged to that main account user. The new accounts that Netflix is working on is different from the traditional profiles. These profiles will have their own login, password and recommendations. The price that has been set for the surcharge is between $2- $3. This profile when the second user will be added, the information will get transferred from the account to anew sub-account or to a full account. To protect his information, the user has to move to a paid profile without losing access to his recommendations.

The second feature is that the new profiles will be area-based so sharing with distant family members will minimize. Sharing passwords with distant users will be like a crackdown of own account. These area-based login restrictions, may not bring much difference in the situation but the company will carry out further steps to restrict the access.

