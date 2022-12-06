Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces federal inquiry for potential animal-welfare violations. The internal staff complained that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths. Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, the federal investigation was opened in recent months by the US Department of Agriculture’s inspector general at the request of a federal prosecutor. The inquiry focuses on violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which governs how researchers treat and test some animals.

Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink Faces Federal Inquiry After killing 1,500 Animals in Testing

In all, the company has killed about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys, following experiments since 2018. The sources characterized that figure as a rough estimate because the company does not keep precise records on the number of animals tested and killed. Neuralink has also conducted research using rats and mice.

The total number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate that Neuralink is violating regulations or standard research practices. Many companies routinely use animals in experiments to advance human health care. They also face financial pressure to quickly bring products to market. The animals are typically killed when experiments are completed, often so they can be examined post-mortem for research purposes.

The US Food and Drug Administration is in charge of reviewing the company’s applications for approval of its medical device and associated trials. The company’s treatment of animals during research, however, is regulated by the USDA under the Animal Welfare Act.

Anyhow, Musk and other Neuralink executives did not respond to requests for comment.

