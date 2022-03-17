New Feature ‘Twitter Circle’ Could be Coming Soon

.You often just like to tweet your views to the “Love is Blind” but without upsetting all 4,333 close friends of yours. These friends are presumably following you since they work in IT and don’t care that you believe Shake is the most vexing reality TV monster of all time. Not anymore! Yes, Twitter will be launching some exciting features that allow you to choose whom you want to share your tweet and whom not. Twitter Circle is coming your way!

Twitter Circle will be Out Soon

The platform has been previewing a feature that will allow users to select the audience of any tweets. It is to allow them to only send to a limited portion of their followers. These features were being tested since last year. Twitter is branding this tool Circle, just like Instagram’s close friends narrative or Google Plus Circles (RIP).

People saw a pop-up message on Twitter this morning encouraging them to create a Twitter Circle. In order to connect with a “smaller audience” of about 150 people. These circles can be modified at any time. And people will not be informed if you eliminate them, according to the onboarding page. Those are the same screens that application researcher Nima Owji disclosed last week. But when you got to the 2nd screen of the onboarding procedure, you couldn’t get past the “get it” button.

The Feature is Not Yet Launched

When enquired about this, a Twitter spokesman said that the pop-up was most likely caused by a bug. And that people couldn’t set up Circle because the feature hadn’t yet been released. However, if Twitter is focusing on this vigorously enough for an unintentional glitch to make its way into the real world, we may soon be able to see our circles.

Twitter is already offering people more control about who views their posts and who can interact with them. There are latest features like Communities that serve the purpose. Also, the opportunity to limit responses to your tweets. You can even use Super Follows to paywall your spicier material.

Also read: Pakistan Imported Smartphones of Worth $1.411 Billion in Eight Months from July 2021 to Feb 2022