New Leak Reveals Stunning New iPhone 15 Finish

Apple usually adopts the design of the previous models in its upcoming iPhone series. Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will also look very similar to last year’s models. However, now a new leak has revealed one significant difference. According to the latest leak, Apple will release the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the same frosted back glass finish as Pro models. This would give the phones a more premium look and feel.
Additionally, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a new cyan colour option. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come in a new deep red colour.
Moreover, the Pro models will ditch the iconic mute switch for an all-new programable Action button. These models will come with reduced bezel size. Also, the whole iPhone 15 range will adopt USB-C.
As has become Apple’s pattern in recent years, standard iPhone 15 models will largely adopt the design and functionality of the previous generation. That means moving to the iPhone 14 Pro’s pill-shaped cut-out, Dynamic Island and the A16 Bionic Chipset. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will jump to a next-gen 3nm A17 chip. While the Pro Max will feature the first optical zoom lens on an iPhone.
The leaks have further revealed the expected pricing of the phones. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain last year’s prices, starting from $799 and $899, respectively. However, iPhone 15 Pro models will get a $200 higher price.
Apple will most likely launch its iPhone 15 lineup in September. So, we will get more updates about the phones in the coming months.
