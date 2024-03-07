New Leaked Images of Galaxy A55 & A35 Confirm More Specs

The leaker Evan Blass has recently shared more official images of the upcoming Galaxy A55 and A35. Both of the phones are set to be unveiled at an event next week. Both models are difficult to distinguish as they look quite similar to their predecessors, except for the Key Island, which is the raised area around the Power and Volume buttons.

Battery and Display:

Both of the upcoming Galaxy smartphones are expected to be equipped with 5,000mAh batteries with 25W charging. In terms of display, the Galaxy A55 and the A35 will have 6.5-inch and 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, respectively.

Camera:

Moreover, the leaked images also compare the cameras of two Galaxy phones. Both will feature 50MP main cameras in the center and a 5MP macro module under it. However, the Galaxy A55 has a higher resolution 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter, compared to an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 13 MP selfie on the Galaxy A35.

Colors:

Moreover, the leaked images suggest that the Galaxy A55 and A35 will also arrive in 4 colors, including white, black, gold, and light violet.

Moreover, the leaked images also suggest different materials for frames for the upcoming models. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the A54 and A34 both had plastic frames. Indeed, one report claims that the Galaxy A55 will be upgraded to a metal frame.