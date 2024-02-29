Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders – What to Expect?

Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is expected to be rolled out at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of this year. In this regard, a credible source has shared the renders of the upcoming foldable phone and it appears that the company is redesigning it. More interestingly, the renders do not reveal a storage slot or mount for the S-Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We have seen that the Galaxy Z Fold devices come with a slimmer frame normally, however, the leaked renders show that this is expected to change now. The thicker frame also indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with a boxier design. If we talk about the dimensions, it measures 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm when unfolded. When compared to the dimensions of the Z Fold 5, the Z Fold 6 is 1.4 mm shorter and 2.6 mm wider.

Furthermore, the renders show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner merged with the power button and volume keys on the right side. On the left side, there is a SIM card tray. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with three microphones, along with a speaker grille at the top. At the bottom edge, there is a USB-C port, another microphone, and a speaker grille.

Besides, the back panel consists of three vertically stacked camera sensors and an LED flash unit. Moreover, the report says that the internal screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a size of 7.6 inches, while the external display will measure 6.2 inches with a center-aligned punch-hole camera.