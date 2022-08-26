New Patent Surfaced Online Showing Google Foldable Phone With Bezel Camera

There had been a lot of rumors swirling around the highly anticipated Google foldable phone. Recently, a published patent surfaced online that at least confirms a rumor about the upcoming device and the unique placement of one of its cameras. Do you want to know more about it? Let’s get started.

Advertisement

Google Foldable Phone Will Boast A Bezel Camera

The most interesting part of the upcoming handset will be the camera. According to the latest patent, the Google Foldable phone will sport a camera on the bezel, or the frame. Moreover, the patent description for the camera states:

“A camera having an aperture located in a bezel of the second assembly that borders the flexible continuous display.”

It is quite obvious that for the camera to work as it should while being inside the frame, the bezel needs to be thick and have some kind of cavity to avoid any damage by corrosion while the phone is folded. The patent has confirmed it that the bezels will be thick. However, it is still hard to find out if there will be a cavity where the camera will be fixed on the frame or not. Placing the camera inside the frame may be a nice workaround for a punch-hole or an under-display camera. So, let’s see, We have still no words regarding the cavity yet.

The patent reveals a phone that looks similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. Based on the images, it resembles the Galaxy Z Fold a lot. It is possible that Google’s foldable might have a tablet-like form with a similar hinge. Unfortunately, the patent does not show the back of the handset. Reports claim that the camera arrangement on the back will be likely similar to that on the Pixel 7 Pro. It indicates we are looking at a visor-like design on the back with multiple cameras on it. There had been no official words regarding the handset yet. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.