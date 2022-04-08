Each region around the globe has its own values, taboos, and traditions. Therefore, we can say that the content appropriate for children varies by country, and new Google Play Store restrictions may mean that some kid-friendly apps aren’t available in all countries. If the content of any developer is deemed unacceptable, an update for Android app developers may require them to remove their apps from some locations.

New Play Store Restrictions May Affect Children Region wise

This is part of the April 2022 Developer Program Policy update. According to Google’s release,

Your app’s content that is accessible to children must be appropriate for children. If your app contains content that is not globally appropriate, but that content is deemed appropriate for child users in a particular region, the app may be available in that region but will remain unavailable in other regions.

This notice does not specify what constitutes an inappropriate app, but it appears that Google will have varied restrictions based on the area. That makes it difficult to predict how Google would use this, and we won’t know for sure until we see concrete use cases.

However, when it comes to age limitations, each location varies greatly. In Germany, for example, Telegram has an age rating of 18+, whereas, in the United Kingdom, it has a parental guidance disclaimer without any age limits.

