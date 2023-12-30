Realme has just unveiled the GT5 Pro flagship with a periscope telephoto camera earlier this month. It is the first phone with a periscope unit from Realme after it launched the X3 SuperZoom in May 2020. Unfortunately, the GT5 Pro remains China-exclusive. But don’t worry, it seems like, the company is planning to bring another version of the phone in other markets. Realme has teased a new smartphone with a periscope camera for the international markets.

New Realme smartphone with Periscope Camera Teased

Check Also: realme Surpasses 200 Million Global Shipments! From Start-up to Mainstream, realme Poised to Deliver Even Better Products for Young Consumers

Realme’s Indian branch posted an image of a periscope camera on X with the text “No Periscope. No Flagship.” The brand didn’t mention the smartphone’s name, but it’s said to be the Realme 12 Pro+ even though GT5 Pro seems more likely.

If we talk about the key specs of the Realme GT5 Pro, it has a 6.78-inch 2780x1264px AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, and a bonkers 4,500 nit maximum brightness. The entire panel will be able to shine up to 1,000 nits under manual control, and 1,600 nits with auto brightness. There’s a fingerprint scanner embedded into the panel as well.

Realme GT5 Pro has a larger-than-most 5,400 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Realme GT5 Pro is a pretty thing in its vegan leather back coming in Red Rock and Bright Moon colors. There’s a textured glass-finished Starry Night as well.

See Also: Realme C53 Smartphone – The All-Rounder Champion in the Smart World Segment