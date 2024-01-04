New Renders Reveal Galaxy A55 Metallic Frame & More

There is a buzz in the smartphone market regarding the upcoming flagship Samsung S24 series. However, it’s not the only range of smartphones Samsung has to offer in the upcoming days. Another top midrange device that the company is currently working on is the Galaxy A55.

The new renders of the Samsung Galaxy A55 look even more official than the previous ones. It tells us about several upgrades, including a more premium design with a metallic frame. Moreover, the frame is slightly raised around the controls on the phone’s right side. It is pertinent to mention here that it is the same design as witnessed in the recently unveiled Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25.

If we talk about the camera design, it has a classic flat back with a conventional three-lens camera island and LED flash cutout. We have seen the same design in Galaxy A series smartphones for some time.

Apart from that, the Galaxy A55 will be equipped with an Exynos 1480 chipset, a unit with an eight-core processor (four at up to 2.75GHz, four up to 2.0GHz), and an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530 GPU. Furthermore, as per previous rumors, the Galaxy A55 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED screen, a 50 MP main camera, and support for 25W wired charging, but without any charger in the box.

Moreover, according to the renders, the smartphone will arrive in three different colors, including Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

Also read:

Galaxy A55 Renders Hints At Samsung’s New Key Island Design