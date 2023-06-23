Court Filings Reveal: New Xbox and PlayStation 6 Expected by Microsoft in 2028

According to a report by IGN, Microsoft is anticipating the release of the next Xbox and PlayStation in 2028, marking three years since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. In a courtroom showdown on Thursday, Microsoft is facing off against the US Federal Trade Commission, which is currently blocking the tech giant’s proposed acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion. According to court documents revealed during the trial, Microsoft has reportedly projected the release of the next generation of game consoles to be in 2028.

In the ongoing trial, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft have presented their evidence on the acquisition on the first day. Both parties have supported their respective positions with the evidence presented. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has revealed that Microsoft’s recent deals with other companies, including Nintendo and Nvidia, have been criticized for appearing to be more open to competition, but actually contain “loopholes” that could be modified in the future.

In recent news, Microsoft has presented a deposition from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, stating that their recent acquisition was not made with the intention of securing Xbox exclusivity. In a recent development, Sony has expressed apprehensions regarding the acquisition deal that was announced earlier. The company has raised concerns about the future of Call of Duty games on the PlayStation platform, which could be in trouble after the purchase.

“Today showed Sony has known all along we’ll stand by our promise to keep games on its platform and made clear its work to lobby against the deal is only to protect its dominant position in the market,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.