NOKIA 2.3 Launches in Pakistan, Priced at 16,900: Specifications & Features

If you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartphone, Nokia 2.3 has arrived with marvellous features at the price of just PKR 16,999. In this handset, Nokia has tried to make it’s budget-friendly offering economical and up to the mark. The budget-friendly smartphone segment is specially launched keeping in view the people who don’t want to spend too much money on smartphones, NOKIA 2.3 Launches in Pakistan.

NOKIA 2.3 Launches in Pakistan

At the price of 16,999, the Nokia 2.3 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Galaxy A10. Nokia 2.3 has greatly improved from its predecessors in terms of Camera, batter and design.

The company promises two years of software upgrades and three years of security support. If you are planning to buy Nokia 2.3, here are the features that you should know about:

Some Amazing Features:

Epic shots with AI Imaging

Longer lasting Entertainment

Android 10 Ready

Crafted with Modern Day Essential

Display: 6.21” HD+ 19: 9 with a selfie notch. INCELL Display

6.21” HD+ 19: 9 with a selfie notch. INCELL Display Main CAMERA : 13MP + 2MP Depth

: 13MP + 2MP Depth Front CAMERA : 5MP

: 5MP Chipset : MediaTek Helio A22 Quad-core (4x A53 2.0GHz)

: MediaTek Helio A22 Quad-core (4x A53 2.0GHz) RAM: 2GB RAM / 32GB INTERNAL MEMORY MicroSD support up to 400 GB

2GB RAM / 32GB INTERNAL MEMORY MicroSD support up to 400 GB Camera features: HDR, Low Light enhancement, Face Beauty

HDR, Low Light enhancement, Face Beauty Battery: 4000 mAh Battery

4000 mAh Battery Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie (Android one) UPGRADEABLE TO ANDOIRD 10 AND BEYOND

Android 9.0 Pie (Android one) UPGRADEABLE TO ANDOIRD 10 AND BEYOND Other Features: BIOMETRIC FACE UNLOCK, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor)

BIOMETRIC FACE UNLOCK, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor) Available Color. CHARCOAL, CYAN GREEN, SAND

Also Read: Next generation Nokia 2.3 brings powerful AI to everyone