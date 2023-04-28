Nokia XR30 Rugged Android Phone Press Images Surfaced Online

It has been almost two years since Nokia announced its XR20 rugged smartphone. After that, we didn’t get any information regarding Nokia Rugged Phones for long. However, today we got our hands on the details of its successor. Yes, you heard right! I am talking about the highly anticipated Nokia XR30 aka Nokia Sentry 5G. Recently, a multitude of official-looking press images of the phone in its black and green color options surfaced online. These photos give us a good look at the design details of the upcoming Nokia Phone.
Nokia XR30 Design Details Surfaced On Web
It is quite clear from the above picture that Nokia XR30’s design seems to be a little modified from its predecessor. It has a similar-looking punch-hole display which seems to be a hard plastic shell. We think that the upcoming Nokia phone will retain the IP68 water and dust protection alongside MIL-STD-810H certification from its predecessor.
The power button/fingerprint reader and volume buttons of the Nokia smartphone are placed on the right-hand side. On the contrary, the opposite side of the Rugged phone accommodates a single button that will presumably be programmable. In addition to that, there will be a 64MP main camera next to an 8MP ultrawide module. 16MP front-facing selfie snapper will also be housed in the punch hole cutout.
XR30 is expected to launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, it will boast a 4,600 mAh battery with 33W charging. Nokia XR30 Price is expected to be $499. There had been no further words regarding the handset yet. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.
