Nothing Confirms the Launch Date of its First Smartwatch

We already know that Nothing is going to launch a sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. Unlike Nothing, this sub-brand is focused on affordability. Most likely, Nothing will launch its first affordable smartwatch under this brand title. Now Nothing confirmed the launch date of its first smartwatch.

VP and GM of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, announced on X that CMF by Nothing will hold a launch event on September 26, 2023. Other than the launch date, Sharma did not share anything else about the event. Nothing India’s VP making the announcement hints that the show will take place in India, and the announced products could be exclusive to that country. But we are not sure about it yet.

Although Sharma didn’t reveal the products that the company will launch. We already have some idea about the device. A few days earlier, a leak gave us marketing banners for three CMF products: the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and a 65W GAN charger.

The Watch Pro will be Nothing’s first-ever smartwatch. Based on the leak, the Watch Pro has rounded edges like the Apple Watch. It has an aluminium alloy body and comes with an orange band. Another leak revealed the display could be a 1.96-inch AMOLED with always-on display (AOD) support, 600 nits of brightness, and a 50Hz refresh rate.

Other leaked specs include a built-in GPS with Bluetooth 5.3, IP68 water and dust resistance. It will come with a 330mAh battery, and a variety of health sensors.

Some leaks also revealed the expected prices of these devices. Most likely, the Eatch Pro will cost around $55. The Bud Pri will cost around $43 and charger will cost $ 37. There are a few days left since the actual launch. We will surely get more details about it in the coming days.