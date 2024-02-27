Nothing is gearing up to launch its latest offering, the Nothing Phone 2a, on March 5, and fans have been treated to a sneak peek at its design through leaked renders. Recently, the company officially unveiled the Nothing Phone 2a design, and it’s already turning heads.

Nothing Reveals Phone 2a Design via AR Video

See Also: CMF by Nothing to Launch CMF Buds and Neckband Pro on 5th March

Rather than opting for a traditional image or video reveal, Nothing took a unique approach by showcasing the design through an augmented reality (AR) advertising board in London. The video displayed the back of the phone, confirming the earlier leaks. The design features two horizontally aligned rear cameras placed in the centre, complemented by distinctive white patterns on the lower half of the rear cover. Some have humorously likened the design to “Wall-E with intestines.”

One noticeable change from the previous model is the Glyph lights. The Nothing Phone 2a will sport three LED strips instead of the 11 found on its predecessor, adding to its sleek and minimalist aesthetic.

For those eager for a closer look, journalist Roland Quandt shared a series of lifestyle images showcasing the Nothing Phone 2a in action, providing a glimpse of what to expect from the device in real-world scenarios.

As the launch date approaches, fans can expect Nothing to reveal more details about the phone. With its unique design and innovative features, the Nothing Phone 2a will make a splash in the smartphone market.

Check Also: Nothing Unveils Glyph Developer Kit for Phone (1) and Phone (2)