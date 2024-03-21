Nothing Invites Community to Design Special Edition Phone (2a)

Nothing is emphasizing its commitment to the community by launching a new initiative. Through this initiative, Nothing invites its community to participate in designing, packaging, and customizing a special edition of the Phone (2a). The Community Edition Project is touted as a “first-of-its-kind co-creation initiative.

The Community Edition Project will unfold over six months, spanning four stages. Throughout this duration, Nothing will gather community submissions for designing the special edition Phone (2a). It will include hardware, wallpapers, packaging, and marketing materials. Winners of each stage will get the opportunity to collaborate directly with the Nothing Team to materialize their creations, the company announces.

The initiative kicks off on March 26 with the hardware design phase. Submissions will be accepted through a dedicated website starting on that date. The winner of each phase will work closely with Nothing’s industrial design team in London to transform their concept into reality. In May, stage two will begin, focusing on wallpaper design for the special edition phone. The selected wallpaper collection will come preinstalled on the device.

Following that, in June, the packaging design stage will kick off. It will offer participants the opportunity to create a unique unboxing experience. It will complement the hardware and wallpaper design. The last stage, beginning in July, focuses on marketing. Participants are encouraged to develop and submit creative proposals for marketing the Phone (2a) Community Edition, with guidance from Nothing’s Brand & Creative team.

Winners from all four categories will be invited to London by the Nothing team for the phone’s launch, demonstrating how the winning ideas contributed to its creation.