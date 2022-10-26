Nothing has announced that it’s opening its first physical store in London before Christmas. The two-year-old company will be opening its first-ever retail store in the heart of Soho, London before the end of the year. This news comes just a day ahead of the launch of the company’s next product, the Nothing Ear (Stick). This is a new set of true wireless earbuds with a signature cylindrical case.

Nothing First Physical Store to Open in London This Year

“It’s the physical expression of everything we stand for,” said the Nothing team, “And we couldn’t be more excited. With industrial and mid-century design inspirations, including the iconic Olivetti stores in Italy, the boutique space is unlike the tech stores you’ve been to before. It’ll be a unique way to experience our entire product range.”

Not only this, but Nothing has announced to give the first 100 visitors to its new shop the chance to buy one of 100 limited edition Ear (Stick) models. They’ll also be getting a bunch of free merch, including T-shirts and jumpers.

Besides the Nothing Ear (Stick), early visitors to the first Nothing physical store will be able to shop for the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone and the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earphones.

Nothing CEO and former OnePlus executive Carl Pei has previously stated that his ambition is to rival Apple. Apple has long focused on opening stores in high-traffic locations to catch the eyes of shoppers who wouldn’t otherwise browse technology. Other companies have also used similar approaches.

