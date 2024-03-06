Introducing the latest buzz in the smartphone market: the Nothing Phone (2a), a budget-friendly device that promises impressive features without breaking the bank. However, for tech enthusiasts in Pakistan eyeing this sleek gadget for personal use, there’s an additional hurdle to overcome: the PTA Tax. Whether you’re looking to import the Nothing Phone (2a) using your passport or CNIC, understanding the associated costs is crucial. Here is an insight into the intricacies of Nothing Phone (2a) PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan, shedding light on the expenses involved in bringing this cutting-edge device into the country.

Nothing Phone (2a) PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Nothing Phone (2a) 30,980 35,150

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

NOTE!

Nothing Phone (2a) tax / exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost of importing the latest Nothing Smartphone to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to register it for 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.

FBR has reduced taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.