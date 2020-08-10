Now Get Nokia 2.3 & 6.2 At a More Affordable Price

The Finnish tech company Nokia is making its presence felt in the smartphone industry again. The firm has witnessed a surprise surge in its sales in the last quarter. Nokia has launched some brilliant smartphones with a low price tag. The new editions include Nokia 2.3 and 6.2. And guess what, the company has now announced to further lower the price of these devices.

Now Get Nokia 2.3 & 6.2 At a More Affordable Price

So now we will quote few specifications and the new prices for each device.

Nokia 2.3:

Nokia 2.3 comes with a 6.2 inches drop notch display. It has a dual rear camera with the resolutions of 13 MP+2 MP. The selfie camera of the phone is 5 MP. In terms of memory, the smartphone has a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. Along with that, it has face unlock for additional security. A 4000 mAh battery is offered for longer use.

Old Price: Nokia 2.3 was previously available in PKR 16,900/-.

New Price: The new of the Nokia 2.3 is PKR 14,900/-.

Nokia 6.2:

Nokia 6.2 is equipped with triple rear camera setup. The resolutions of the camera are 16 MP+8 MP+5 MP. It has a 6.3 inches drop notch display with a full HD display. The selfie camera of the phone is 8 MP. In terms of memory, it has a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The chipset installed in the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 for fast processing.

Old Price: Nokia 6.2 was previously available in PKR 35,850/-.

New Price: The new price of Nokia 6.2 is PKR 29,999/-.

According to the official statement of the company, customers must return their old stock and book new order before 21st August 2020.

Check out? Nokia Witnesses Huge Q2 Boast With the Arrival of New Chief Executive