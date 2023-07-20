Sustainable Move by Nokia: Refurbished Smartphones Sales Begin H2 2023

Nokia, the renowned telecommunications company, has recently unveiled its latest initiative in pursuit of environmental sustainability. In a strategic move, the company has announced its intention to enter the market of refurbished phones. This bold step is expected to not only contribute to Nokia’s commitment to the environment but also cater to the growing demand for sustainable technology solutions.

By venturing into the realm of refurbished phones, Nokia aims to reduce electronic waste and promote a circular economy. The company plans to refurbish and resell its own devices, ensuring that they meet the highest quality standards before reaching the hands of consumers. This approach aligns perfectly with Nokia’s long-standing dedication to producing durable and reliable products. The decision to sell refurbished phones HMD Global, the esteemed licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated Sustainability Progress Report for the year 2023.

In a recent report, the company highlighted several initiatives aimed at bolstering its sustainability efforts. The outlined measures showcase the company’s commitment to improving its environmental and social impact. In a remarkable move towards sustainability, the company has not only launched an ambitious tree-planting campaign but has also taken a step further by embracing the remanufacturing of Nokia phones for resale.

As part of the company’s efforts to reduce its impact on the environment, Nokia has eliminated a few of the included accessories that come with its smartphones and tablets. Charging bricks and wired headsets are the two items that are most noticeable as being absent from the brand’s offerings, despite the fact that it is still actively pursuing other environmentally friendly efforts. HMD stated that it had planted over 418,000 trees to date, and the project to plant trees is currently being expanded to other nations around the world. A collaboration between HMD Global and Ecology, the tree-planting initiative is a part of that cooperation.

Nokia has been recognized with a number of honors, including the Ecovardis Platinum Award 2023, which is given to the top businesses in the world that demonstrate outstanding sustainability policies. Consumers in the United Kingdom and Germany will purchase secondhand smartphones as a result of the recycling of old Nokia phones. In addition, Nokia intends to broaden its recycling operation into additional markets. Customers will be able to take advantage of this opportunity to save money while purchasing used Nokia phones that are still in good condition.

In addition, HMD will provide phones that have been returned to them and have been reconditioned to charitable organizations rather than sending them to landfills. The company has given away approximately 700 phones to people who do not have access to digital technology. Additionally, the organization has assisted in the elimination of up to 3.5 tons of plastic waste from rivers.

At the moment, the HMD Global project to restore and resell previously owned Nokia phones is only applicable to the company’s activities in Europe. The European market is one in which Nokia continues to have a significant presence; yet, the company is experiencing sales declines in a number of other areas. To this end, it will be fascinating to watch how HMD Global expands this project to encompass further markets.

Check Out: Nokia Changes its Logo for First Time in 60 Years to Mark the Start of A New Era.