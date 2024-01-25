Nokia and OPPO Resolve Disputes: Sign Cross-License 5G Patent Agreement

Nokia and Oppo have recently inked a significant multi-year patent cross-license 5G agreement, marking a positive turn in their relationship after a protracted patent infringement dispute that originated in 2021. The legal battle spanned various regions, including Europe, Asia, and Australia, resulting in the temporary halt of Oppo and OnePlus phones and smartwatch sales in Germany.

Expressing satisfaction over the resolution, Nokia’s President of Technologies, Jenni Lukander, emphasized the importance of the cross-license agreement, stating, “We are delighted to have reached a cross-license agreement with Oppo that reflects the mutual respect’s intellectual property and Nokia’s investments in R&D and contributions to open standards.” Recognizing Oppo as a key player in the global smartphone market, Lukander highlighted the anticipation of collaborative efforts to bring further innovation to users worldwide.

The newly established agreement will provide long-term financial stability to Nokia’s licensing business, as noted by Lukander. The details of the agreement, including Oppo’s commitment to royalty payments and catch-up payments for non-payment periods, remain confidential, adhering to the mutual understanding between the two technology giants.

Oppo also issued an official statement, expressing its satisfaction with the global cross-licensing agreement with Nokia. Covering essential 5G patents and crucial communication technologies, the agreement not only fosters a resolution to the ongoing litigations but also signifies Oppo’s respect for Nokia’s intellectual properties and its significant contributions to the global communication industry. Feng Ying, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Oppo, conveyed the company’s eagerness to collaborate with Nokia in delivering an enhanced communication experience to users worldwide.

In essence, the newfound agreement between Nokia and Oppo not only resolves legal disputes but also opens doors for future collaboration, highlighting the importance of intellectual property protection and cooperation in the dynamic landscape of the technology industry.

