HMD Global has been launching smartphones under the Nokia brand for the past six years. Now according to some recent reports, HMD Global is planning to expand its portfolio and will introduce its own HMD smartphone brand.

The announcement comes from Jean-Francois Baril, the Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global. If you are thinking about what will happen with the Nokia Brand. Don’t worry, the company will launch the phones with both branding. The executive revealed on their LinkedIn page both HMD and Nokia phones will co-exist. Moreover, the customers should expect a collaboration “with exciting new partners” as well.

HMD Global will Launch its Own HMD Smartphone Brand Soon

In a lengthy post, Baril stated that HMD Global is “the fastest growing 5G smartphone manufacturer year on year.” However, it is a leader in sustainability with the repairable Nokia devices that have been launched in the past twelve months.

The company is now ready “to enter the market independently to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs”.

HMD prides itself on being “one of the largest smartphone companies in Europe.” The company will soon start delivering “high-quality, affordable mobile devices” to consumers globally. The statement had no details with an actual timeline. However, we expect the company will launch at least one of the phones by the end of this year.

