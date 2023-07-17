Nokia is Back in Pakistan with 2 Amazing Feature Phones – Nostalgia Revived!

In a recent development, the Finnish company Nokia announced two amazing feature phones for the Pakistani market. These new phones Nokia 5710 Express Audio & Nokia 2660 Flip can be regarded as the facelift versions as they were originally launched more than a decade ago.

Before the advent of smartphones, Nokia was a formidable force in the feature mobile phone market. In fact, there was no other company that could have challenged the dominance of the Finnish company. But we know that every rise has a fall. As smartphones made their way into the market, the dominance of Nokia slowly vanished. Still, there are users who say that Nokia feature phones give them the nostalgia of their childhood times. Apart from it, there are many users who prefer a feature phone along with a smartphone.

It is pertinent to mention here that Siccotel is the official distributor of these feature phones in Pakistan. So, let’s take a look at the specifications of these new feature phones.

Nokia 5710 Express Audio:

The Nokia 5710 express audio does provide a nostalgic feel while holding it in your hand. However, there are new scintillating features in this phone to amuse modern users.

Stand-out feature:

One unique stand-out feature is built-in wireless earbuds conveniently housed beneath a slide. The best part is that it can be charged directly from the phone.

Let’s take a look at the other features of this phone.

Features of Nokia 5710 Express Audio:

SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Built-in Earbuds Housed beneath a slider; charging from the phone Display Type TFT LCD Display Size 2.4 inches Display Resolution 240 x 320 pixels Chipset Unisoc T107 (22 nm) Memory Card Slot microSDHC Internal Storage 128MB RAM 48MB Main Camera Single 0.3 MP Main Camera Features LED flash Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers Audio Jack No WLAN No Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Radio Wireless FM radio USB microUSB 2.0 Games Yes Battery Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable Colors Black/White, Red/White

Expected Price: PKR 18,000/-.

Nokia 2660 Flip (Most stylish feature phone):

There are a number of users who are still kind of crazy about classical flip phones. While we have seen next-gen flip phones from tech giant Samsung, not everyone can afford them. To fill the gap, Nokia has announced the 2660 flip in Pakistan.

Stand-out feature:

The stand-out feature of this Nokia 2660 flip is that it comes with dual screens, one on the outer side of the flip and one on the inner side.

Let’s take a look at the features of the flip phone.

Features of Nokia 2660 Flip:

SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display Type TFT LCD Display Size 2.8 inches, 24.3 cm2 Display Resolution 240 x 320 pixels Secondary Display 1.77″ external display Chipset Unisoc T107 (22 nm) Memory Card Slot microSDHC Internal Storage 128MB RAM 48MB Main Camera Single 0.3 MP Main Camera Features LED flash Loudspeaker Yes Audio Jack Yes WLAN No Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP Radio Wireless FM radio USB microUSB 2.0 Games Yes Battery Type Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable

Expected Price: PKR 18,000/-.

