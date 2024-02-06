Now You Can Share WhatsApp Channels Posts Via Status Updates

WhatsApp has been continuously evolving especially with the introduction of features like Channels. It underscores the messaging platform’s commitment to remaining competitive in the ever-evolving landscape of messaging apps. The world’s famous messaging app has undergone significant development since its acquisition by Meta/Facebook in 2014. In a significant move to enhance user engagement, WhatsApp has rolled out a noteworthy update to its Channels feature. Now users can share WhatsApp channels posts through their status updates. It will provide a new way to interact with content within the platform.

A New WhatsApp Channels Feature Rolls Out To Users

WhatsApp has expanded its capabilities following the introduction of four new channel-related features including some previously tested in beta versions. The latest update has been officially rolled out for both Android and iOS versions after successful testing. Users would have to share channel posts in individual or group chats, however, now things have changed. The new modification concentrates on the ability to share channel posts within status updates. The messaging platform made it official on their channel page a couple of days ago. However, reports claim that the feature had been accessible for a few days before the announcement.

The messaging platform also outlined the process of posting a Channel update on the Status page on WhatsApp’s FAQ page. It guides users across Android, iOS, and Web/desktop WhatsApp apps. For instance, Android users can use this feature by long-pressing the selected post. They have to tap the right-facing arrow on the top right of the screen and navigate to the Forward screen. After that, the Status will be prominently displayed alongside frequently contacted people and the latest chats.

The feature is currently available on mobile platforms, however, we expect to see its integration into WhatsApp Web in the coming future. Currently, users can only share channel posts with groups or contacts on the stable version of WhatsApp Web. However, significant changes are anticipated in the next updates.

