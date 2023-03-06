Now You Will Be Able To ‘Silence’ Unknown WhatsApp Calls

Advertisement

WhatsApp is not coming slowly as the messaging giant has been introducing new features regularly. We have been getting info regarding new WhatsApp features on a daily basis since the beginning of 2023. The company seems to work very hard to improve users’ experience. Today, we have another exciting news for all the WhatsApp users bothered by unknown or spam calls. They now don’t need to worry as they will be able to silence the unknown WhatsApp calls bothering them very soon.

Unknown WhatsApp Calls Can Now Be Silenced

According to WaBetainfo, the messaging app is working on a new feature in order to silence calls that are bothering users. No doubt, this will be a very handy feature. It will allow users to put calls on silent from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification center.

Reports claim that the all-new WhatsApp update which has several advantages including a reduction in interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls is expected to be available in a future update of the app. The point notable here is that the feature is still under development and is not released for beta testers yet.

We all know that one of the biggest problems affecting WhatsApp users was the possibility of being contacted by anyone who is part of the community. It was due to the fact that the creator’s phone number is always visible. So, whether you know that person or not, you can be contacted without any restrictions. Anyone has the ability to call the creator of a community without any reason or even permission. It is a serious problem indeed. So, this feature will come in handy as it will allow users to mute unwanted calls. The app-tracking website stated:

“The toggle will be located in the app settings and, once enabled, calls from unknown numbers are always silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification center”

We hope that this new Whatsapp feature will help to reduce the growing issue of spam calls in recent years. So, let’s see what WhatsApp offers more to its users. Stay tuned!

