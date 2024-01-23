In less than 24 hours, OnePlus is set to unveil the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 for international markets. The company launched the product in the Chinese market in December. As the countdown begins, OnePlus has decided to shed light on the OnePlus 12’s cameras capabilities, unveiling key details in a recent press release.

The standout feature of the OnePlus 12 is its “industry-first” customized Sony LYT-808 main camera. It comes with an impressive 1/1.4-inch sensor. This substantial sensor size allows the camera to absorb 50% more light compared to its predecessor, the IMX890 main sensor in the OnePlus 11. This enhancement ensures exceptional performance, particularly in low-light or back-lit conditions, promising users shots with “remarkable details and clarity.” Additionally, it also has a special filter to minimize red glare and artifacts, further enhancing the overall image quality.

OnePlus 12’s Cameras Get Detailed Ahead of Phone’s Global Launch

Complementing the main camera, the OnePlus 12 boasts a 64MP periscope telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and an astounding 120x “Hybrid Zoom.” Utilizing the OmniVision OV64B 1/2-inch sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, this camera’s sensor is 76% larger than the one used in the OnePlus 11. It also enables users to capture “stunning photos at any distance.”

The press release doesn’t clearly mention the ultrawide camera, but it implies that it will be there. This hints that any improvements may be less noticeable than those in the OnePlus 11’s camera system.

OnePlus is also proud to introduce its latest HDR algorithm. It will replicate the interplay effects of natural lights and shadows, promising “breathtaking photos.” The algorithm comprehends what it sees, though it refrains from using the popular “AI” buzzword, surprising some observers.

Portrait Mode receives a significant upgrade with an additional focal length that embodies the iconic Hasselblad style. This enhancement simulates the natural bokeh and flare effects of Hasselblad XCD 30, 65, and 90V lenses. It delivers an authentic depth of field with seamless transitions between the subject and the background in the 1x to 3x Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 12.

Finally, there will be a rebranding of the Pro Mode to Master Mode, signalling a continued commitment to empowering users with advanced photography controls. Moreover, for video enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12 supports 4K with Dolby Vision, ensuring a high-quality videography experience. As the global release of the OnePlus 12 approaches, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to put these camera features to the test and experience firsthand the advancements that OnePlus promises.

