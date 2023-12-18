OnePlus is honoring its promise to release the OnePlus 12 worldwide, having just debuted the device in China a few weeks ago. The flagship phone will launch globally on January 23, 2024, as the company has stated. While the company was celebrating its tenth anniversary, OnePlus announced this date.

Not only in China and India but also in other countries across the world, the OnePlus 12R is being introduced to the public in addition to the flagship model. In addition to those two countries, this is a first for the OnePlus R series of smartphones.

The R series by OnePlus is their budget flagship option. It is priced lower than their top-tier model and offers specifications that fall between their flagship and mid-range Nord series. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the 12R will be available anywhere soon, so it’s best not to get your hopes up. The OnePlus 12 will soon be available in both America and Europe.

OnePlus 12 Expected Price

The global pricing of the OnePlus 12 is currently unknown. However, based on its expected performance and features, it is anticipated to be one of the top Android phones in 2024. The device features a 6.82-inch 2K display, which offers a high resolution for a clear and detailed visual experience. Additionally, it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring that the screen transitions and animations appear seamless. The display’s peak brightness reaches an impressive 4500 nits, providing a very bright and vibrant screen that may even be too intense for some users.

Battery and Chipset

The phone comes with a large 5,400mAh battery, which provides a lot of power. It also has incredibly fast 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, it has a strong IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability. The phone is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, making it a high-performance device.

Camera Specs

The OnePlus 12 has a triple-back camera arrangement that includes a main sensor with 50 megapixels, a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide-range sensor. There is a front-facing camera with a resolution of 32 megapixels for taking selfies. On the left side of the device, you’ll find OnePlus’s alert slider.

OnePlus 12 Launch Event Details

OnePlus is keeping the precise location of the launch event disguised, which will begin at 9 a.m. EST. In the meantime, OnePlus is hosting a virtual party at separate times: 3 p.m. CET for Europe and 7:30 p.m. IST for India.

