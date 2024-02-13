The evolution of technology inherently involves continuous improvement in the components of smartphone devices. Be it a sharper camera lens or a more efficient battery, with each new release, consumers anticipate upgrades across the board in specifications. Manufacturers often disclose these specs ahead of launch to generate interest and provide customers with insights into what they can expect. However, a recent misstep in revealing specifications has led OnePlus to backtrack, hoping to regain the trust of its customers. OnePlus has issued a statement on its website admitting to an error in the specifications of the OnePlus 12R.

Contrary to earlier advertisements indicating that the 256GB variant would feature UFS 4.0 storage technology, the phone will come with UFS 3.1, an older generation. The company attributed the mistake to inaccurate information initially provided on its product page, expressing regret for the confusion caused. OnePlus has provided further clarification, stating that the OnePlus 12R will feature UFS 3.1 technology across all storage capacities. The company emphasized that this technology is similar to that used in its OnePlus 11 series. It still offers strong performance in terms of reading and writing speeds of memory.

In a pinned comment within the support thread, OnePlus representative Kinder L. stated that the company is currently “working on defining the next steps” for customers who purchased or preordered the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus advises affected users to revisit the support thread on February 15 for an anticipated update on the situation.

This news might not deter some buyers from buying a phone, depending on their priorities. Nevertheless, it’s essential to understand what to expect from a device with older technology. For instance, OnePlus previously advertised in its marketing materials for the OnePlus 11. Users could experience read times up to twice as fast when comparing UFS 4.0 to UFS 3.1.

It might not be wise to completely disregard the OnePlus 12R when searching for a new phone. This globally launched device boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It features UFS 3.1 storage technology. You can still anticipate a minimum of 128GB of storage and 80W fast charging support.