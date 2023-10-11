Numerous OnePlus 12 rumours have been circulating, and the steady flow of leaks is intensifying. A reliable leaker, Digital Chat Station, has now unveiled the camera specs for the upcoming flagship phone, OnePlus 12.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 12 is set to feature a triple rear camera setup. It will consist of primary, ultrawide, and periscope cameras. Furthermore, the tipster has provided detailed specifications for each of these cameras.

The primary camera is expected to be a 50MP f/1.7 IMX966 camera, boasting a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilization (OIS). This main camera is slightly larger than the one found on the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 12 Camera Specs Reveal Primary, Ultra-wide, Periscope Telephoto Sensor Details

In the case of the ultrawide lens, there will be a 48MP f/2.2 camera equipped with a 1/2-inch sensor and a 14mm focal length.

A growing trend in the smartphone industry is the inclusion of periscope lenses with high-resolution sensors, typically offering 3X or 3.5X optical zoom capabilities. OnePlus appears to be following this trend with the OnePlus 12. The upcoming phone will feature a periscope lens with approximately 3X optical zoom and a 64MP sensor. This periscope camera will have an aperture of f/2.5, optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 70mm focal length. It will utilize a 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B sensor.

While this configuration may not provide extreme long-range zoom capabilities like a ~5X periscope camera, brands like OPPO and HUAWEI have demonstrated excellent low-light zoom and respectable long-range zoom quality with similar setups. Therefore, it will be intriguing to witness the OnePlus 12’s performance with this periscope lens.

In addition to the camera specifications, Digital Chat Station also recently mentioned that the OnePlus 12 will be available in a white variant featuring a glossy glass back. These leaks are gradually providing a clearer picture of what we can anticipate from the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 will launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

However, previous leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 12 will launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a whopping 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The display size will apparently remain unchanged at 6.7-inch, with the 2K AMOLED LTPO panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.