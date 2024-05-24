OnePlus 13 Is Anticipated To Feature Satellite Connectivity

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus keeps introducing new handsets to give tough competition to its rivals. OnePlus 13 is the latest phone in the rumor mill these days. The company is anticipated to launch the OnePlus 13 early next year. The handset is expected to feature a new chipset, better display, and a plethora of features. Among them, one feature has caught our eye. As per the latest reports, the OnePlus 13 will feature support for satellite connectivity. Not just the OnePlus 13, its predecessor OnePlus 12 is also expected to get support for satellite connectivity.

OnePlus 13 Likely To Feature Satellite Connectivity

The Android 15 Beta 2 on the OnePlus 12 reveals a part in the Settings app that reads ‘Satellite Mobile Phone’. Moreover, a similar thing was spotted on the Oppo Find N3 settings app. There has been no information about whether OnePlus has plans to launch a new edition of the OnePlus 12 with satellite support or if it is just testing for the OxygenOS 15. Anyhow, the upcoming OnePlus phone will be the first smartphone from OnePlus to support satellite connectivity.

Satellite connectivity support is not that exciting to us because of its nature. The satellite support will probably be reserved for SMS like in the case of the iPhones. The device will not support satellite calling or high-speed satellite data. Anyhow, these are all anticipations. We cannot say anything for sure until some official information pops up.

Later in the year, OnePlus might launch another smartphone just like it launched the OnePlus Open last year. However, we will have to wait and watch when OnePlus refreshes it with a newer version. Currently, OnePlus 12 is the flagship phone from the company priced at Rs 64,999 in India. Using bank offers and old phone exchange offers, the price of the smartphone can be brought down significantly. Moreover, you can use Red Cable Club vouchers to order the OnePlus 12 at a discount rate from the official OnePlus store.