OnePlus 13 to Feature SD 8 Gen 4, Advanced Camera & more

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is one of the most advanced chipsets that is going to enhance the performance of many upcoming smartphones. As per a recent leak, the upcoming OnePlus 13 could be one of the first smartphones to be launched with SD 8 Gen 4. Moreover, the leaks suggest that the new chipset will bring enhancing in performance, battery life, and camera in the OnePlus 13.

Besides, the phone is also rumored to feature a new single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an advanced silicon anode battery technology. The battery will also have a huge capacity, so we can anticipate it to be bigger than the OnePlus 12. The leaks also mentioned that the OnePlus will keep a large display, possibly a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel with a slight curve.

Moreover, there are speculations of a camera upgrade as well. While the details of it are lacking, the leaks mention a triple-camera setup with an improved periscope lens.

We will surely get more details regarding the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro as few months are remaining in the launch of these devices. Besides, it is pertinent to mention here that the Xiaomi 15 series may be the first-ever smartphone lineup to be equipped with SD 8 Gen 4.