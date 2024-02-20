The OnePlus Watch launched in 2021 was criticized for being incomplete and lacking many features. However, the latest teaser of the OnePlus Watch 2 indicates a renewed focus on getting it right this time.

The original OnePlus Watch, as reviewed in 2021, was considered unfinished and did not live up to OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy. It used a custom RTOS instead of Wear OS, which limited its functionality, offering only basic notifications and fitness tracking. This was disappointing considering OnePlus’ vision for smartwatches as powerful devices that enhance the digital experience.

OnePlus Watch 2 Teaser Promises Redemption After First Attempt

With the OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus seems to be acknowledging its past missteps. The teaser for the new watch suggests a commitment to getting things right this time. The image in the teaser shows a circular design with a distinctive section protruding from one side, possibly housing two buttons, one of which could be a crown. This design is unique among Wear OS watches and differs significantly from the first-generation OnePlus Watch.

While the teaser does not reveal much about how OnePlus plans to improve the Watch 2, previous rumours suggest it will run on Google’s Wear OS.

Leaked specifications hint at some impressive features of the OnePlus Watch 2. It will boast a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, ensuring sharp visuals and vivid colours for users. Under the hood, the smartwatch will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. It will promise a seamless and responsive performance. This chipset is renowned for its efficiency and ability to handle the demands of advanced smartwatches

According to Max Jambor, a reliable source for OnePlus leaks, the Watch 2 is expected to launch around February 24. This suggests that OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the new watch soon, potentially addressing the shortcomings of its predecessor and delivering a more polished smartwatch experience.