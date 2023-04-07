Samsung employees are in a tight spot after they reportedly leaked sensitive confidential data to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Not only a single time, but the employees leaked confidential data on at least three separate occasions. The leaks highlight the widespread popularity of the popular new AI chatbot for professionals. However, it also highlights the ability of OpenAI to suck up sensitive data from its millions of willing users.
Oops! Samsung Employees Leaked Confidential Data via ChatGPT
Local Korean media reports claim that a Samsung employee copied the source code from a faulty semiconductor database into ChatGPT and asked it to help them find a fix. In another case, an employee shared confidential code to try and find a fix for defective equipment. In the third case, an employee reportedly submitted an entire meeting to the chatbot and asked it to create meeting minutes. After learning about the leaks Samsung tried to control the damage by putting in place an “emergency measure” limiting each employee’s prompt to ChatGPT to 1024 bytes.
It is worth mentioning here that all this happened just three weeks after Samsung lifted a previous ban on employees using ChatGPT. The company was over fears that this issue could happen. Now, the company is developing its own in-house AI.
Samsung employees aren’t the only ones oversharing with ChatGPT though. According to recent research conducted by cybersecurity company Cyberhaven, around 3.1% of its customers who used the AI had at one point submitted confidential company data into the system. Cyberhaven estimates a company with around 100,000 employees could be sharing confidential data with OpenAI hundreds of times per week.
