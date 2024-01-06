Since chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT gained popularity, debates arose about their use of outside content to train AI models without paying for licenses. Recently, reports indicated Apple was in talks with publishers to train its upcoming AI using news articles. Now, OpenAI also wants to pay for licensing news articles, aiming to pay less than Apple.

OpenAI has been contacting various media groups, seeking to strike deals to license news articles. This move aims to allow the company to keep training its AI with accurate information while sidestepping potential copyright problems.

OpenAI Now Wants to Pay for Licensing News Articles Just like Apple

However, OpenAI faces legal challenges. The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for using their articles without proper authorization. They claim these companies not only used the content for profit but also competed directly with the original work.

OpenAI emphasized respecting content creators’ rights and expressed willingness to explore new revenue models with them. Nevertheless, The New York Times is pursuing legal action, seeking billions in damages for unauthorized content usage.

Reports suggest that OpenAI has proposed payments between $1 million and $5 million to license content for AI training. In contrast, Apple, in its bid to develop its generative AI, has reportedly offered more substantial sums, with multiyear deals potentially worth at least $50 million to license news archives from various publishers, including Condé Nast, NBC News, and IAC.

While Apple’s success in negotiations remains uncertain, the vast difference in proposed payments suggests Apple might have better odds than OpenAI in securing these agreements with publications.

