After announcing the 5G version, OPPO has finally unveiled the A78 4G. As expected, the A78 4G brings several noteworthy changes compared to its 5G counterpart. Also, it is very affordable. Let’s have a look at the key specs of this phone.

First of all, the phone comes with a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display (FHD+ 90Hz) as compared to its 5G sibling. Moreover, it comes with a punch-hole cutout.

OPPO A78 4G is Now Official with Snapdragon 680 and 67W charging

Additionally, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. comes in a single 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage trim. Moreover, it comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with faster 67W charging.

If we talk about its cameras, the Oppo A78 4G sports the same back design with a 50MP main cam and a 2MP depth module. Additionally, the phone has an 8MP front-facing camera for beautiful selfies. The software side is covered by ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

Moreover, the newly launched Oppo A78 4G is available in Sea Green and Black Mist colours. It is a budget-friendly smartphone and will cost around $236. The Indonesian users will also get a free pair of Enco Buds2 in White with their purchase from Oppo’s official online store.

The company initially launched the smartphone in Indonesia. We are not sure when this phone will be available in other markets including in Pakistan. But we will definitely get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

