Oppo Launches MR Glass Developer Edition In Collaboration with Qualcomm

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo recently launched its latest mixed-reality headset, the Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2023 in California. This headset has been designed for developers so that they can explore and create customized applications. The MR Glass Developer Edition Headset is tipped to be distributed in the second half of 2023.

Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition Is Designed for Developers

Reports claim that Oppo has been investing in AR glasses for many years. The company even released the Oppo Air Glass 2 previously which is a model resembling regular eyeglasses. However, let me tell you that the new model, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, uses the Snapdragon XR2 Plus platform and includes features such as proprietary SUPERVOOC fast charging technology and heart rate monitoring. So, this new model seems to be great. Isn’t it?

The highly anticpated Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition is made from skin-friendly materials. It boasts an innovative “through” view of reality by using two color cameras, Binocular VPT (Video Pass Through). The headset also comes with compact “pancake” lenses and even supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The most notable thing about the developer edition is that it is slightly bulkier than ordinary glasses and includes ring controllers.

Also Read: GTA 5 Will Finally Fix Its Sprint Controls After A Decade – (phoneworld.com.pk)

The company plans to attract developers in order to create applications that can make mixed-reality technology famous. Oppo foresees a future where MR headsets become as famous as smartphones, comparable in terms of market size. The fact is that several other tech giants other than Oppo including Microsoft, Samsung, Xiaomi, and rumored Apple, are already actively developing their own mixed reality devices. It clearly signals a growing interest in this field. According to recent reports, the silicon giant is all set to introduce its first mixed-reality headset dubbed Apple Reality Pro on June 5th.

Also Read: Why Mobile Users Aren’t Willing to Pay PTA Taxes? A Case Study (phoneworld.com.pk)