GTA 5 Will Finally Fix Its Sprint Controls After A Decade

All the GTA 5 fans know very well that there is a feature of the popular game that absolutely sucks. Do you know which one? Having to smash the X button like an absolute maniac in order to sprint. The fact is that all the developers out there figured out very soon that holding a single button or popping in the left analog stick, is the best method to handle fast-paced on-foot locomotion in games. However, it took 10 years to learn about it if we talk about Rockstar, apparently. Recent reports claim that after a complete decade, Rockstar is rolling out a huge update with some significant improvements.

GTA 5 To Get A Massive Update Soon

According to the latest news, a new update will come with an option in the Settings menu to allow you to run by simply holding down the X button. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature is mentioned in the context of GTA Online. We would definitely be shocked if it didn’t also apply to the offline single-player campaign as well.

After a long time period of 10 years of development, Rockstar has finally turned to fans for feedback on the game. Many fans wanted the company to improve the sprint controls on PS5 and PS4. The good part is that the developers have generally been improving the experience ever since. Let me tell you that, it recently enabled the option to complete jobs and make money in Invite-only server sessions as well. Now, you don’t have to deal with the griefers who generally populate GTA Online.

Obviously, GTA 5 is an old game now that has been running for a long time now, so this may be too little too late. However, as we still return to Los Santos regularly, we can tell you we’re quite shocked to see the improved sprint option added at last after such a long time. What do you guys think? Do share with us in the comment section.

