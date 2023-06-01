Why Mobile Users Aren’t Willing to Pay PTA Taxes? A Case Study

Mobile users in Pakistan are getting agitated by the PTA taxes that are piling up with the passage of time. We believe that our national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority along with FBR is taking the wrong approach to impose such hefty taxes, especially on people who purchase phones for personal use. And guess what? It isn’t even benefitting the national exchequer and we will support our argument with a few stats and figures.

According to a reliable source, PTA collected around PKR 80 Billion in taxes during the year 2021-22. At that time, the taxes were low and the highest taxes were around PKR 45k which were certainly payable. On the other hand, the highest taxes now amount to PKR 180k on certain smartphones which is exorbitant. But, there is a catch! Despite the imposition of such hefty taxes, PTA managed to collect only PKR 5 billion in the first 5 months of 2023. Now, you must be thinking why this decline in tax collection was reported. Well, here are some reasons that will give you a more clear picture.

Reasons for Low Tax Collection

Insane Amount of taxes:

The first and foremost reason is the insane taxes that PTA had started to impose since last year. If you want to import an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max for personal use, you have to pay around PKR 180k to register it with PTA. This iPhone already costs more than $1000 and includes GST along with other value-added taxes. So, after paying this overall price, you import it into Pakistan and then have to pay another exorbitant tax. It is certainly unfair to the end user. Simultaneously, you will have to pay the same amount of taxes on all smartphones (Samsung S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, etc.) costing $1000 or more.

If you want to know taxes on more smartphones, then you can use our PTA Tax Calculator.

Old Phones have More Taxes than their Retail Price:

Can you even imagine that a 6-year-old iPhone has more tax than its purchase price? For instance, if you want to import an iPhone 8 that was launched around six years ago, you will have to pay around PKR 70k to register it with PTA. It is shocking as the retail price of the iPhone 8 is just around $100. Simultaneously, you have to pay around PKR 100k to register an iPhone X with PTA which costs around $120-$150.

Harsh Conditions and Economic Uncertainty:

It is evident that Pakistan is going through a pretty hard time because of the debt crisis, depreciation of the rupee, meager foreign exchange reserves along with a number of other factors. The inflation rate has reached unprecedented levels. So, in these conditions, can you even think that most people would be even willing to pay such hefty taxes? Instead, they are going for alternate solutions. Some are purchasing feature phones to use their sim cards, while others are using patched phones.

If you want to know some other alternative options that allow you to bypass PTA taxes, then click here.

Recommended Solutions for PTA:

Review and revise tax rates:

PTA should conduct a comprehensive review of the tax rates imposed on mobile phones, considering the impact on consumers and the industry. The tax rates should be revised to ensure they are reasonable and proportionate to the value and age of the devices.

Differentiate between personal and commercial imports:

It is our advice that PTA should exempt all taxes for those who buy or import smartphones for their personal use. In addition to it, PTA must revise this tax structure for commercial importers and make it reasonable. As we already mentioned that when the PTA tax was reasonable (around PKR 45k), more tax was collected.

Engage in dialogue and feedback:

PTA can engage in regular dialogue with mobile users and commercial importers to seek their feedback on tax-related matters. By actively involving stakeholders in the decision-making process, the regulator can gain valuable insights and identify areas for improvement.

Consider long-term economic impact:

PTA should consider the long-term economic impact of high taxes on the mobile industry and the overall digital ecosystem. Excessive taxes can discourage investment, hinder technological advancements, and limit digital inclusion. Striking a balance between tax revenue generation and industry growth is crucial.

Explore alternative revenue sources:

Instead of solely relying on taxes imposed on mobile devices, PTA can explore alternative revenue sources. This can include seeking funding from other sectors, implementing digital services taxes, or diversifying revenue streams to reduce the burden on mobile users.

Assess the impact of taxes on digital inclusion:

PTA should conduct a comprehensive assessment of how taxes on mobile devices affect digital inclusion efforts in the country. If the taxes hinder access to affordable smartphones and connectivity, it may be necessary to reconsider the tax structure to ensure equitable access to digital services.

Our Opinion Regarding Taxes on Smartphones:

As one of Pakistan’s oldest tech platforms, we opine that the minimum PTA tax on any smartphone should be around PKR 5000 while the maximum PTA tax should be around PKR 45,000. However, if someone wants to import luxury editions of phones such as Caviar’s iPhone, Mclaren Edition, etc, then PTA should impose hefty taxes as they will surely be imported by the elite faction of the society.

Final Words:

It is important for PTA to take these suggestions into consideration and work towards creating a more balanced and user-friendly tax regime for mobile users in Pakistan.

Also read: PTA Takes Action against Illegal Provisioning of Internet Services