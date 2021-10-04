The Chinese smartphone giant Oppo Pakistan has revealed its plans regarding the export of mobile phones every year. It revealed that it plans to export approximately 5 million smartphones from Pakistan every year. In order to achieve this announced target, the company will upgrade its assembly plant in Pakistan to a manufacturing plant.

This announcement was made by CEO Oppo Pakistan, George Long. In a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar he said that the imports will upbuild the economic situation of Pakistan.

He also shared his plans of establishing a research and development center utilizing and transferring Pakistani’s talent in the technology and IT skill development sector. He expressed his gratitude for the government who made favorable policies to kick start reports+ of locally manufactured handsets from the country.

On this announcement, Khusro Bakhtyar welcomed the great investment from Oppo and thanked them for this healthy initiative. Bakhtyar also praised investment-friendly policies by the current government which has strengthened the business ecosystem in the country.

OPPO plans to export 5 mn smartphones from Pakistan every year

No doubt it’s a good initiative as local manufacturing will reduce the prices of smartphones for local customers which will further enhance the mobile phone industry in Pakistan. The growth in the mobile phone industry will create multiple job opportunities in this industry as well as the industries which are associated with them and are operational in Pakistan.

Other than this, Airlink communications also successfully exported the first batch of 1,500 locally manufactured devices to United Arab Emirates (UAE), making Pakistan the exporter of 4G smartphones. Mobile manufacturing started in Pakistan after the Mobile device manufacturing policy was approved last year and had many incentives for the manufacturing industry.

Also Read: Creating Opportunities for Local Mobile Phone Manufacturing Ecosystem