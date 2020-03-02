We already knew that OPPO was going to reveal the Reno3 Pro today. Now the phone is officially here. OPPO introduced its Reno3 series back in December 2019. Now the Pro with a 5G chipset has revealed today. Obviously, the phone has some improved specs as compared to its member of the series. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone first.

OPPO Reno3 Pro is Now Official with 44MP Dual Selfie Camera

The newly launched model has come with the latest Mediatek Helio P95 chipset. The SoC consists of octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A75 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and 8GB RAM. Interestingly, the phone has two storage options including a 128GB or 256GB. If your thirst does not satisfy, you may expand it using a microSD card too.

Moreover, the phone has around a 6.5” Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 ratio and Full HD+ resolution. Also, it comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner. One of the main features of the phone is its 44 MP 1/2.8” main camera on the front. There is also another 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is quite sleek and stylish. It has come with quad-camera setup on the back. It has main 64MP camera. Other are 13MP telephoto shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP monochrome depth-sensing shooter.

Additionally, the phone has 4,025 mAh battery supports VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Moreover, Reno3 Pro runs Android 10 and ColorOS 7 on top.

The phone will go on sale on March 6. It will be available in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colours as you can see in the above picture. The price for both models is

The 8GB/128GB version costs $415

The 8GB/256GB version is available in $455

Unfortunately, Vivo has not revealed any information regarding its global availability. But we hope to get it soon in Pakistan.